North-east children’s charity says thank you to volunteers

A children’s charity is celebrating north-east residents who have given up their time to volunteer.

Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, is helped out by numerous volunteers, who give up their time to assist the charity both at events and at services.

They also help out at the charity’s social enterprise ReCHarge Cafe, which helps Charlie House to keep costs down and maximise funds raised from the Bon Accord site.

Joan Cowie, volunteer and information co-ordinator, said: “In the last year, there were 3,000 volunteer hours.

“Almost half of that was supporting with events.

“We’re at almost all the Highland games events this year, it’s all about raising money and raising awareness.

“We often speak to people at these events who then decide to get involved for the first time.

“There’s a range of things people can get involved in, from selling merchandise, to raffle tickets etc.”

Those who sign up to assist the charity can give their time or services to help out the charity.

Joan added: “Our regular volunteers are absolutely amazing, we just need to be building them up.

“We’ve got really nice offers as well, P&J Live allowed us to put on a screening of Rocketman for our volunteers.

“It’s lovely, it’s not why they do it, but it’s nice to give back to them. We’re a very small team with a very big dream.

“Their support is invaluable, everyone brings their skills to the job.”

An event was held on Wednesday night to bring volunteers together and celebrate the work that they do.

To volunteer, contact volunteer@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.

CHARLIE House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to build and maintain the centre.

A whopping £2m of the funds has already been secured through generous supporters.

Now a public fundraising campaign has been launched, to which you can donate and help Charlie House’s vision become a reality.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.