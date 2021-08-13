Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Thanks for the memories: Old Lossiemouth High is demolished

By David Mackay
13/08/2021, 6:25 pm

Long after the bell rang for the final time at the former Lossiemouth High School, the wrecking ball has begun to move in.

Demolition crews have started tearing down walls at the complex that was built in 1979.

Generations of children were educated in the classrooms that stood for more than 40 years.

Lossie High history

The oldest parts of the complex were the community centre and sports hall, which were the first to be built in 1974.

The main school building followed five years later with further phases added in 1983 and then again in 2001 and 2007.

Demolition crews have begun tearing down former school buildings. Photo: Jasperimage

However, pupils left the classrooms for the final time earlier this year after a replacement complex was built alongside.

As well as the school, the complex continued to provide a home to the local community centre and sports centre.

The swimming pool held a fond place in the heart of many locals with many taking their first dip in the water there.

What about the future?

The new Lossiemouth High School opened its doors to students for the first time after the Easter holidays earlier this year.

The £42million project has capacity for up to 800 pupils.

Expansion at the nearly RAF base resulted in council planners increasing the scale of the build to accommodate more forces families.

Demolition of the main school building is still to take place. Photo: Jasperimage

The new-build includes a swimming pool, library, games hall and other community facilities.

Once demolition on the old buildings are complete, a 3G sports pitch the size of Trafalgar Square will be built in its place.

Landscaping to help the new Lossiemouth High School and sports facilities fit in with their surroundings is also ongoing.