Volunteers thanked for handing out care packages to vulnerable people in Aberdeen

Young people have handed out care packages to vulnerable people throughout the winter period.

The Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) form a crucial link between police officers and young people, and have been playing a vital role in helping those in need over the past year.

The volunteers have been out on Union Street in Aberdeen handing care packages to people, which ensures that they have the essentials over the winter period.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Hampers were also handed out to the elderly and donations made to local foodbanks from collections organised throughout December.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The North East Division would like to thank the PSYV for the time they gave up to help us.”

PSYV is open to all young people aged 13 and 17, which allows them to get an insight into policing and participate in communities.