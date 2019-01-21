Kind-hearted residents help raise £2,000 for Aberdeen chihuahua mauled by pitbull

An Aberdeen man injured in a pitbull attack today thanked people for raising more than £2,000.

Bruce Hawkins, 57, has been spearheading the campaign since chihuahua Doddie and his owner were mauled by a pitbull on Byron Square in Northfield.

The incident, which took place on January 8, left Doddie with a broken leg and his owner, a 70-year-old man, with injuries to his hand.

The owner, who asked not to be named, was kept overnight at ARI after having surgery to repair his tendons.

Since the attack, big-hearted people have been donating to cover Doddie’s medical expenses leading up to his amputation.

Doddie’s owner said he has been “overwhelmed” by the donations and has expressed his gratitude to everyone who has contributed.

He said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has donated. This is more than I thought we would get.

“I am overwhelmed by everyone who has wanted to get involved.

“They say the surgery will be £487, but each consultation needs to be paid when he has to gets his bandages changed.”

Bruce said: “The response from everyone has been fantastic. We’ve had neighbours knocking on our door handing us a tenner, asking us how they can help.”

He added: “We had an 82-year-old woman from Maud who offered to donate £100.

“I told her ‘that’s far too much for us to take from you’ – but she insisted.

“It really touched my heart.”

After hearing about the generous donation from the pensioner in Maud, Doddie’s owner was shocked.

He said: “Oh my goodness, that is a lot – I thought we would not even get half of what we have got.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone.”

Contributions for Doddie’s fund closed yesterday.