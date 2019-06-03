Thank you for saving my life: Coma victim speaks out after being found down steps in Aberdeen

A man who was left in a coma after being found in the city centre with severe head injuries today thanked the medical staff who saved his life.

Remy Macmillan-Parks, 24, was taken to hospital after he was found at the bottom of the steps at The Green.

The student – who was due to graduate from Aberdeen University less than a week later – fractured his skull and a blood clot on his brain required emergency surgery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Speaking for the first time about the incident, Remy said the events of that fateful night are still a mystery.

He said: “It was weird for me waking up and not knowing what had happened. I saw media articles about the incident and realised it was me. It was quite weird.

“I’d been out with friends. I had no business ever going that way as I lived in the opposite direction.

“I’m lucky to be alive. I’m not going to spend my time speculating on what happened because there’s a 99 per cent chance I’m never going to find out.

“I’m just thankful for all the staff that got me here.”

Remy spent seven hours on the operating table and had part of his skull removed to ease pressure on his brain.

He was in a coma and on life support for several days and his family were told that if he managed to survive for two days he might just pull through.

For Remy’s mum Anne – who rushed north from her home in Kent along with husband Michael and their other son Anton and his wife Emma – the experience is still horribly vivid.

She said: “It was the worst day of our lives. It was a very traumatic journey for us.

“When we first got up here, because of how far away we live, James Falconer, the chaplain, had sat with him because we didn’t know if we would make it up on time.

“It took us about eight and a half hours to get here. I was praying the entire way. They weren’t sure he would survive.

“When you’re there, you’re on autopilot and you have to not consider that alternative.

“I just kept telling him ‘you’re strong, you’re young, you’re fit and you can do this’. I was like a broken record I was saying it so often.

“Two days later we felt a bit positive. He was being cared for so well by the dedicated, caring ICU staff.”

Remy spent more than two weeks in intensive care before he was taken off all medication and sent to the neurology ward.

Four weeks after he was admitted he had a cranioplasty, returning the part of his skull that had been removed.

It’s now a year since the incident and to thank the skilled teams who saved his life, Remy, along with Anne, 58, returned to ARI to hand over money raised from a crowdfunder.

The family have donated £500 to the Intensive Care Unit, £1,000 to Friends of the Neuro Ward, £100 to the NHS Grampian Staff Garden and £100 to Aberdeen University Chaplaincy.

Anne said: “We can never thank them enough obviously. We could never repay the cost of what it entailed to save our son, but we’d like to give something back so it could help another family one day.”

Since the incident, Remy has been doing well and finally picked up his degree in human geography on November 23.

He has had many tests, both physical and cognitive, all of which have come back negative, and now only has some nerve damage in a foot.

The graduate is now looking for work.

Remy added: “I would really like to get into transport planning. Especially now, I would like to get into a career that makes a difference to people’s lives and be part of moving into sustainable travel, and be part of the change.

“I’ve got a real passion for that and helping people.”

Mother Anne said: “Remy’s had a very positive attitude to everything.”

The family also thanked everyone who supported them along the way, including the chaplaincy teams at Aberdeen University, who provided them with accommodation, and ARI.

They also wanted to thank the mystery person who found Remy and called an ambulance, the paramedics and all of the police officers who helped.

Dr Lee Allen, critical care consultant, said: “It’s really nice to see Remy. I was one of the consultants involved with caring for him when he was really unwell.

“It’s a huge difference seeing him now, it’s fantastic. He was up there at the most severe end of the spectrum when he came in.”

Dr Peter Bodkin, consultant neurosurgeon, said: “Remy had a nasty head injury after the fall down the stairs and was extremely poorly.

“He was taken to intensive care and there was pressure building up inside his head, so we took off a blood clot and took off some bone to make some space and he did really well.

“It’s nice to see people like Remy come back – it makes the job really worthwhile.”