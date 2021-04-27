An Elgin nursery blighted with vandalism in recent weeks has been overwhelmed with donations in the aftermath.

Children at the Jack and Jill Nursery near Greenwards Primary School were devastated when raiders broke in and trashed their fun outdoor play area and fairy garden animals.

Toys, keepsakes and play equipment was either stolen or destroyed, leaving bosses with a bill stretching to several thousand pounds.

Staff overwhelmed as nursery donations pour in

However, within days of the break-in, donations began pouring into the Elgin nursery from parents, businesses and neighbours with staff overwhelmed at the generosity.

Children have since been enjoying cooking up meals with a set donated by Moray Mud Kitchen, plants, herbs and soil were handed in by nearby Asda to ensure the garden can still look its best and parents and grandparents have dropped off toy tractors and other games.

Lauren Hayward, managing director of family-run operator Torridon Education Group, said: “We’ve been so overwhelmed with support from our local community, either with information regarding the culprits, or with generous offers to help repair the damages.

“There were a lot of offers to help clear the garden up, we’re all just so grateful.

“The kids are absolutely loving the new stuff that has arrived. Not everything is here yet, there are a few folk still saying they will drop things in.

“Everyone has been incredible.”

Police investigating nursery vandalism in Elgin

The Jack and Jill Nursery has been hit with repeated acts of vandalism in recent months, culminating in the most recent.

Police have launched an investigation after the Wardend Place premises was broken into at about 4pm on Saturday, April 10.

Meanwhile, nearby nursery Liberty Kids was also broken into between March 25 and April 7 with police searching for six boys between 10 and 12 years old who were on bikes at the time.

Anyone with information about either incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.