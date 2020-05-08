Thains bakery donates famous Aberdeen pies to charity

A north-east bakery firm has donated its famous Pittodrie pies to assist with food packages during Covid-19.

Murdoch Allan, which owns Thains the baker in Aberdeen and the maker of Aberdeen Football Club’s famous Pittodrie Pies, decided to step up and help charitable efforts in the city.

Starting last week, around 80 pies a day are being dropped off to be used in food packages.

The Evening Express and Original 106 FM have joined forces with four charities to help the vulnerable in the north-east through the Covid-19 crisis.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer have formed a partnership called AC2U, which will help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access goods.

Anyone who is struggling due to the impact of coronavirus, or is unable to provide food for themselves or their families, can apply for food, toiletries, baby items and clothing deliveries.

CFINE’s food bank is currently closed, however it is continuing to ensure that meals and parcels are being delivered to those in the city who need them.

Paul Allan, managing director of Murdoch Allan, said: “We’ve been donating them every day, around 80 pies a day.

“We decided to donate them after coming up with the idea and speaking about it, we would have started sooner if we’d thought of it.

“We’ve been delivering them using social distancing. We’ve closed most of our shops, there’s just two open, one at head office, to make sure staff have something to eat mostly.”

As well as helping out charity, the pies can be bought online and delivered to those in an AB postcode.

Paul added: “We wanted to donate them to help out as it’s a really good cause.

“Because of Covid-19, people can’t get out as usual.

“We hope it puts a smile on people’s faces, they might be missing their Pittodrie Pies. It helps out kids and vulnerable people as well.”

CFINE thanked everyone who has been supporting it throughout the pandemic.

Lisa Duthie, chief executive of CFINE, said: “As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the need for our emergency food services tripled.

“CFINE is distributing over 1,500 emergency food parcels weekly with the help of our partners.”

