TGI Fridays to reopen Aberdeen restaurant next week

An Aberdeen restaurant will reopen with a click and collect service next week.

TGI Fridays today revealed that 12 more UK restaurants – including the one at Aberdeen beach – will offer the service from Wednesday.

The new click and collect ordering system will see customers ordering their food and paying for it online, before collecting it outside their nearest restaurant. Staff will place the order directly into the customer’s already opened car boot as part of the restaurants social distancing measures.

Delivery services will also be available through Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Robert B. Cook, CEO at TGI Fridays, said: “We’re so happy to be extending both our click and collect and delivery services to an incredible 36 locations.

“Since launch, we have had endless requests from Fridays fans across the country to bring the offer to them – something that we’ve been working very hard to safely deliver.

“The 12 restaurants that we are adding have been chosen as we either own and can control the car park or our landlord has given us dedicated access to the site.

“We are continuing to follow all Government guidelines to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to, with the safety of our guests and our teams remaining our top priority.”

Visit www.tgifridays.co.uk/clickandcollect/ for more information.