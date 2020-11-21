A host of big names, including Kingsman star Taron Egerton, could be set to descend on Aberdeen for a film about the pioneering video game Tetris.

Last week, acclaimed director Jon S. Baird – who hails from Aberdeenshire – told the Evening Express of his plans to bring a big-budget movie to the region.

Now it has emerged his new film Tetris – documenting the history of the ground-breaking game – could be shot in a number of locations in the north-east, with the hunt on for suitable venues.

Kingsman and Rocketman star Taron Egerton will play the role of Henk Rogers, a Dutch software engineer who first distributed the game to consoles.

Although he has so far remained tight-lipped about the subject matter of his latest blockbuster, Peterhead-born Jon described it as “the biggest” of his career.

Last week, the man behind Stan & Ollie said he hopes the film will showcase the north-east as a viable location for other directors.

He said: “I’ve got a real desire to put Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on the map as a filming location. I really want to light the fuse in a way to start seeing big productions coming here.

“It’s really exciting for the profile of the area and the economy. In the long run, it may pave the way for a lot more things coming up here.

“We’d be up in the city for a good week-and-a-half to two weeks and we’d be bringing money to the economy because the crew for something like this is about 300 people and we’d need to put them up in hotels and feed them and all that.

“We’re not looking for any financial investment from the city but we really need the support of the city council in terms of logistics and being film-friendly otherwise it’s just not going to work.”

If a deal can be struck with city chiefs, Jon hopes to film the sequences needed early next year.

“Aberdeen has got some amazing locations, which I’d never have thought, because we’re setting it in Japan, Russia, the USA, London,” he said.

“We had talked about shooting overseas and in London but I really wanted to come back to Scotland to shoot the film up there.

“Everything sorted for Edinburgh and Glasgow but I was really insistent that there’s a few locations up in Aberdeen that would really be incredible for our film.”

The film is being backed financially by tech giant Apple, while Screen Scotland supported the move to bring filming to the north-east.