Tesla set to open first showroom in Aberdeen

An electric car giant is set to open a showroom and service centre in Aberdeen.

Building warrant documents have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council by Tesla in relation to a unit at Wellington Circle.

The plans are for a proposed fit-out of the existing workshop at the Axis building, formerly Southpoint House in the city.

According to building warrant documentation, the value of the development would be £400,000.

The works would also include minor alterations to office space and an external wash bay enclosure at the site.

Aberdeen City Council received the building warrant regarding the proposed works on March 23 and it is currently being considered by the local authority.

It comes after Knight Property Group submitted a planning application for the change of use of the premises from business to car showroom and vehicle service centre.

Aberdeen City Council granted permission for the change of use in December last year.

Planning documents state: “The unit was originally constructed as a vehicle sales showroom and service centre for Glenvarigill Motors Peugeot before being converted to offices several years later in 2006.

“It was subsequently refurbished and converted back into workshop and office use in 2019.

“The main use of the building will be as a vehicle service and maintenance centre for a global car manufacturer.

“This will be their first service centre opened in the north-east of Scotland.

“The ground-floor office will be converted to a single-vehicle showroom. Access for this vehicle will be gained by a new internal roller-shutter door through to the workshop.”

The local authority’s decision notice stated: “The proposed uses would be compatible with neighbouring uses and is appropriate for a business and industrial location in a strategic context.”

Tesla has since submitted a further application for planning permission for a number of alterations and installations at the Axis building.

Permission is sought for the erection of a wash bay, installation of car chargers and an air conditioning unit, alterations to the car park and installation of timber fencing.

That application is still pending approval from the local authority.