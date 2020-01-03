Tesco unveil plans for new Union Street store

A supermarket chain is in talks to open a new store in the heart of the Aberdeen.

Tesco has submitted a building warrant application to Aberdeen City Council to carry out alterations to the former Poundstretcher shop at 43-45 Union Street.

The supermarket giant has applied to carry out alterations to the existing retail unit at an estimated cost of £250,000.

Bosses say the shop would complement an already existing Tesco Express store on the city’s main thoroughfare at 499-501 Union Street.

The new store would be a similar size to this store and would see up to 20 new jobs created.

Councillor Michael Hutchison, who represents the area, welcomed the application which could result in a vacant shop unit being brought back into use.

He said: “It’s always welcome to see one of the empty shops on Union Street come back into use.

“It’s a fairly big shop and it’s a shame it has been empty as long as it has.”