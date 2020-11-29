Tesco shoppers in Aberdeen raised nearly £500,000 for charity

Shoppers across Aberdeen have helped raise nearly £500,000 for more than 200 charities.

Tesco said people visiting its stores in the Granite City over the last five years have also donated enough meals to feed locals more than 200,000 times.

The supermarket said the figures show that the work of its Bags of Help grant scheme, run in partnership with Groundwork.

It has so far donated £448,851 to grassroots groups and charities across the area.

Tesco’s Community Food Connection scheme has donated 202,752 meals from redistributed surplus food to the region’s community groups.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s head of communications in Scotland, said: “All the colleagues across our store are so proud to be able to support the community directly in this way.

“The figures are excellent to see, and it shows what impact five years of hard work and an ‘Every Little Helps’ mentality can have on a community like ours. We hope to continue helping people in the local community for many years to come.”

Any local groups that would benefit from Bags of Help funding are urged to apply by visiting https://bit.ly/2Je3G1Q