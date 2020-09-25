Tesco introducing limits on bulk buying as shoppers start stocking up

Tesco has introduced restrictions on the number of items people can purchase at stores to prevent stock supplies running out.

The supermarket giant has urged it has “plenty of stock to go round” and has encouraged customers to use its stores as normal, but has introduced the measures to ensure a level playing field for all.

Limits of three items per customer are to be implemented on goods such as flour, dried pasta, toilet roll, baby wipes and antibacterial wipes.

Online shoppers will also have limits placed on items such as rice and canned veg.

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “We have good availability, with plenty of stock to go round, and we would encourage our customers to shop as normal.

“To ensure that everyone can keep buying what they need, we have introduced bulk-buy limits on a small number of products.

“To help our customers shop safely, we will also have colleagues at the entrances of our larger stores to remind customers about the safety measures we have in place, including the legal requirement to wear a face covering.”

Tesco has said to best protect staff and customers, face coverings are available to purchase at the front of stores.

The move comes after Morrisons rolled out restrictions on key items following a surge in demand.

Toilet roll and disinfectant are among a “small number” of products which have been limited as panic buying sets in,

A spokeswoman said: “We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant.

“Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone.”

Asda has put in place plans to introduce 1,000 new Covid-19 marshals to ensure customers wear masks correctly and follow government guidelines.

The Asda safety marshals are to be stationed at the front of every store and in the aisles of larger stores.

If customers are not wearing masks in-store, they will be told they can buy a pack of disposable masks and pay for them as part of their shopping trip.