Tesco customers raise hundreds for Aberdeen charity

Shoppers at a north-east supermarket have raised more than £700 for the RNLI in Aberdeen.
Collections at Tesco in Westhill have helped raise £744.05 for the life-saving charity.
In a statement on social media, the Aberdeen Lifeboat team thanked shoppers in the town for their support.
It said: “Thank you, customers of Tesco Westhill: you have made an important contribution to the RNLI’s work of saving lives at sea.”
THANK YOU WESTHILL!Tesco have very kindly allowed the RNLI to make collections in their stores. At a recent collection at Tesco Westhill the Aberdeen Lifeboat fundraisers were overwhelmed by the total raised.£744.05!Thank you, customers of Tesco Westhill: you have made an important contribution to the RNLI's work of saving lives at sea!
Posted by Aberdeen Lifeboat on Monday, 28 October 2019