Tesco customers raise hundreds for Aberdeen charity

Shoppers at a north-east supermarket have raised more than £700 for the RNLI in Aberdeen.

Collections at Tesco in Westhill have helped raise £744.05 for the life-saving charity.

In a statement on social media, the Aberdeen Lifeboat team thanked shoppers in the town for their support.

It said: “Thank you, customers of Tesco Westhill: you have made an important contribution to the RNLI’s work of saving lives at sea.”