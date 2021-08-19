Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Terrific guy’ George Forbes, 77, named as victim of Peterhead scaffolding fall

By Daniel Boal and Kirstin Tait
19/08/2021, 2:20 pm
George Forbes. Supplied by Facebook.
A 77-year-old man who fell to his death from a scaffold in an Aberdeenshire town has been described as an “absolutely terrific guy” with a “fantastic sense of humour”.

George Forbes was pronounced dead at the scene after he fell from a scaffold on Merchant Street in Peterhead on Wednesday afternoon at around 3pm.

He and another 77-year-old man, named locally as Alistair Buchan, were carrying out works on St Peter’s Church before the scaffold collapsed from beneath them.

Mr Buchan was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

As the news of Mr Forbes sad death spread, communities in Cruden Bay, Buchan and Peterhead have been left devastated.

‘He had a fantastic sense of humour’

Secretary of Buchan Bowling Association, Raymond Brown, 72, paid tribute to Mr Forbes, a friend and member of the club for over 40 years.

He said: “George was an absolutely terrific guy, he had a fantastic sense of humour.

“He was always ready to tell a story. He was a really nice chap to be in company with.

“We actually had a meeting down at the indoor bowling club last night and that was the first I heard of the news.

Police at the scene as a cordon was placed on the street. Picture by Chris Sumner.

“He was due to play bowls outside in a competition on Wednesday night and obviously we cancelled that.

“It was quite a shock when we heard he had been in a scaffolding tragedy, I think he is involved with St Peter’s Church so that’s the only reason I think he would be on the scaffold there.

“We will just miss George, he was a cheery chap and a happy-go-lucky guy who was easy to get along with.

“I don’t think he ever fell out with anybody. He will certainly be missed here, in Cruden Bay and in Peterhead because he’s been a bowler a long time.”

Church pays tribute

The Rev Richard O’Sullivan, Rector of St Peter’s Church, also paid his respects to the qualified bowls umpire and former worker at Balfour Beatty Construction.

He said: “Everyone at St Peter’s is shocked and saddened by the tragic accident which took place, and we hold in prayer the families and friends of the two people involved.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to those who have lost a loved one and we continue to pray for the injured and his family at this time.”

‘I heard a loud crashing’

Residents on Peterhead’s Merchant Street have spoken about the moments which led to the pensioner’s sad death.

Rolndas Cerneckas, 42, who lives directly across from the church where the men were carrying out the works, said: “I was out back drinking a coffee when I heard a loud crashing.

“I checked through my front window and saw the scaffold was on its side.

“Initially I just thought they were dismantling it and it wasn’t until I heard the sirens and the road being closed that I knew something was going on.”

A construction worker himself, Mr Cerneckas said: “I work with scaffolding myself and they needed side legs on it to prevent it from falling over.

“It is very sad that this has happened.”

Today, officers continued their inquiries as they knocked on doors in the now, very quiet street.

Aside from the remnants of the scaffold and a police cordon still in place, there would be no reason to believe the terrible events that had unfolded less then 24 hours prior.

Children shielded from tragedy

Mr Cerneckas said that during the incident, his kids were moved into a local hotel to prevent any sightings of the collapse.

He said: “My kids had to wait in the hotel up the road due to the road being closed, I was calling them for a couple of hours to make sure they were okay.”

Children next door to the church in Bright Beginnings Nursery were also shielded from the tragedy.

Sammiie Jamieson, 25, who lives nearby said: “They were all kept inside for quite a while so they didn’t have to see.

“When I’d walk my daughter to school the two men would always say hello and wave to her.

Police cordoned Merchant Street after the scaffolding collapsed in Peterhead. Picture by Chris Sumner.

“It’s so sad to hear about, I didn’t know them personally but both men were nice.”

Just yards away from the events, Kendal Christie, a worker at the Waverley Hotel said he wasn’t alerted to what had happened until he heard sirens after 3pm.

“A lot of police were in attendance and it eventually got back to us that two people had fallen off the scaffolding,” he said. “It’s such a shame that this has happened. I had seen four young girls standing by the cordon and it was starting to rain so we brought them inside to give them a juice and food.

“They must have been here until about 6.45pm before they could cross and go back home.”

Police and ambulance statements

An air ambulance, police and local firefighters scrambled to the scene yesterday following reports of the two fallen men.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “We received a report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.

“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 77-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.57pm to attend an incident on Merchant Street, Peterhead.

“An ambulance, two of our specialist operation response teams and our air ambulance were dispatched.”