Terminal illness charity looking for new volunteers for north-east shops

A leading charity is on the hunt for volunteers in the north-east to support its work.

Marie Curie, which provides care for people living with terminal illnesses, is searching for 28 big-hearted residents to help with collections in its stores in Aberdeen and Banchory.

The volunteers’ work will allow the charity to continue to support thousands of people across the area.

In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire last year, 50 Marie Curie nurses made more than 3,400 home visits.

Charity community fundraiser Susan Walsh said: “Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection means you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives.

“What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends, and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.”