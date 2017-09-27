Tennis ace Judy Murray to offer support for £15 million Aberdeenshire sports centre

Judy Murray is to provide help and support for a new £15 million sports centre in the North-east.

The mother of tennis stars Andy and Jamie is backing the expansion of the Garioch Sports Centre, which will be lodged with Aberdeenshire Council in the coming weeks and will boast new facilities for Inverurie.

The Inverurie Sports Development Project steering group is set to reveal its plans for the new centre at an open evening at the Garioch Sports Centre tonight.

Local authority officials have been working with the group to finalise plans that would include a new all-weather pitch suitable for rugby and football similar to Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park, a three-court indoor tennis arena and another all-weather pitch with grass facilities for a range of sports.

Graeme Hay, director at Garioch Sports Centre, said the facility would improve the health of the population of the area.

He said: “This is an exciting new project for people of all ages and interests in Inverurie, the Garioch and across Aberdeenshire.

“Although sports and leisure opportunities will be central to what we are providing, we will work closely with health practitioners to provide health improvement opportunities – particularly for those with cardiovascular and mobility problems.

“The introduction of indoor tennis to Aberdeenshire in a bespoke arena with the help and advice of Judy Murray will be a great opportunity for this part of Scotland.”

The sale of Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park will help finance some of the costs with the Locos moving to a new home at the stadium, along with a number of other clubs.

A new kids’ barn, dedicated fitness rooms, enlarged gymnasium and early learning and childcare setting for 40 children are included in the plans.

Gordon Booth, chairman of Garioch Sports Trust, added the pitches would be made available for all levels of rugby and football.

He said: “This is something that we have been working on for a number of years and will be a massive boost for our communities across Aberdeenshire.

“The new stadium, although the new home of Inverurie Loco Works FC, will be available for use for all levels of rugby and football on a seven day per week basis.

“We are keen to share our plans with all interested parties and hope they attend tonight’s meeting.”

The consultation meeting was to take place at the Garioch Sports Centre at 7pm.