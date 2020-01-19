North-east tenants asked to give views on spending

Tenants are being given the chance to have their say on how rent money is spent as part of a new initiative.

Aberdeenshire Council’s housing service is inviting those who rent a property in the region to join the first Housing Revenue Account (HRA) budget monitoring meeting, where the council will discuss how rent money is prioritised and spent.

The meeting will involve induction and training to help tenants understand the HRA and how to appropriately comment on decisions which affect them.

It takes place on Tuesday January 28 at 2pm in Gordon House, Inverurie.

Anyone interested in joining the group is asked to register their interest by emailing tenant.participation@aberdeenshire.gov.uk before Friday January 24.