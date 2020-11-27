Ten years on: The week when snow plunged north-east into chaos

As the north-east prepares for a winter like no other, many people are looking back at a November that was chaotic for very different reasons.

Over the last week of the month 10 years ago, the region was hit by temperatures as low as -11.4°C and extraordinary amounts of snow.

While many people took advantage of the chilly conditions to go sledding or snowball-fighting, the weather also caused its fair share of trouble on the roads.

Buses and jackknifed trucks blocked off major routes in the area, Aberdeen Airport shut its runway and nearly 180 schools were forced to close, as around 10cm of snow fell over the weekend of November 27 and 28.

On the north-east coast, the Met Office reported winds of up to 50mph, whipping up some nasty blizzards in areas such as Inverbervie.

On the night of November 27 2010, a spectacular thunderstorm lit up the sky.

Caused by cold air from Scandinavia warming up rapidly as it passed over the North Sea, it capped off a week of wild weather.

Glenshee ski centre near Braemar, meanwhile, opened a full month earlier than the previous year. The Lecht near Strathdon also welcomed visitors earlier than usual.

The snow continued falling into December, leading to a rare white Christmas for the north-east – which remains the most recent to be seen in the area.