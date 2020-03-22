Show Links
Ten dead in Scotland due to coronavirus outbreak

by Annette Cameron
22/03/2020, 2:18 pm Updated: 22/03/2020, 2:46 pm
The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 10, the Scottish Government said.

The Scottish Government said that as of 2pm on Saturday, there had been 8,679 Scottish tests, with 416 positive, while 10 patients had died.

