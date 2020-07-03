Temporary wooden pavement extensions installed on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Temporary wooden pavement extensions have been installed on Union Street.

The temporary wooden structures are made up of a small deck area with a bench, and a second version of a simple deck with no fixed features to allow for flexibility.

More than 30 of them have been placed in the city centre, with a further 32 to be put elsewhere in Aberdeen.

They have been installed to make the temporary pedestrian areas more welcoming to people across the city.

The structures could be seen outside Poundland, Brewdog and Soul bar on Union Street.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It’s fantastic the pavement extensions are due to be installed so soon and I’m sure they will be welcomed by both people returning to shop and eat in the city centre, and by the businesses.

“As well as providing a space to sit down, the plants will provide a splash of colour alongside other planters filled with beautiful flowers which have been moved into the area.

“We look forward to the pavement extensions arriving and we hope they help to attract residents back into the city centre as part of the wider efforts to keep people safe and aid the city’s economic recovery from the coronavirus lockdown.”