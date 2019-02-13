Wednesday, February 13th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Temporary traffic lights planned for Aberdeen road to repair burst water main

by Callum Main
13/02/2019, 2:28 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Aberdeen commuters have been warned of potential delays as temporary lights will be needed during works to repair a burst water main.

The traffic lights will be put in place on North Deeside Road, at the junction with Baillieswells Road, at around 9.30am on Friday.

They’re expected to remain in place until that evening, or Saturday morning.

According to the council, the lights will be manually operated during peak times.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel