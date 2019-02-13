Temporary traffic lights planned for Aberdeen road to repair burst water main

Aberdeen commuters have been warned of potential delays as temporary lights will be needed during works to repair a burst water main.
The traffic lights will be put in place on North Deeside Road, at the junction with Baillieswells Road, at around 9.30am on Friday.
They’re expected to remain in place until that evening, or Saturday morning.
According to the council, the lights will be manually operated during peak times.
ROADS UPDATE Delays expected after a burst water main has meant temporary 4-way traffic signals on North Deeside Rd at Baillieswells Road junction, from 9.30am on Friday until Fri evening/Sat morning. Manual operation at peak times to alleviate delays. @scottish_water pic.twitter.com/oYEOEu3wjp
— Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) February 13, 2019