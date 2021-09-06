Temporary traffic lights on Slug Road bridge at Stonehaven for three weeks

Temporary traffic lights will be installed on Slug Road in Stonehaven from next week.

The restrictions are part of a £110,000 investment in the bridge over the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road.

Essential repairs are needed to ensure the crossing remains safe for years to come.

The work includes upgrading the current bridge parapet and safety barrier.

It means traffic lights are needed on the A957 Slug Road from Monday, September 13. The work is due to be completed by Sunday, October 3.

The A90 will be unaffected while the bridge maintenance is done. However, some single-lane closures will be put in place during off-peak hours at the start and end of the project to allow teams to set up and remove safety measures.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This essential maintenance project on the Slug Road overbridge at Stonehaven will help ensure that the structure continues to operate safely for all motorists and functions to the highest standard.

“The planned traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project, however our teams will do all they can to complete the work as quickly and safely as they can to minimise disruption.”

Keep up to date with all the latest traffic information on our Facebook group HERE.