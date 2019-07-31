Temporary traffic lights on major Aberdeen road as work on burst water main takes place

Traffic management is in place on a major Aberdeen route to allow a burst water main to be repaired.

Areas around North Deeside Road were affected when the main burst on Monday morning, disrupting traffic and leaving around 40 homes without water temporarily.

Measures have now been put in place to allow Scottish Water to carry out repairs, which it is hoped will be completed by the end of the week.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologies for any inconvenience this burst may have caused both to residents and road users and thank them for their patience as we work to complete the necessary repair.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Signals will be in place at the junction with Old Ferry Road 24 hours a day until Friday.

A statement from Aberdeen City Council said: “The A93 North Deeside Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen, will have two way temporary traffic signals in place at old Ferry Road. This is due a to works by Scottish Water on a mains burst. These signals will be operating 24 hours a day and will be manually operated at peak times.”

Gas firm SGN is also carrying out works in the area until September.