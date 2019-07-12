Friday, July 12th 2019 Show Links
Temporary traffic lights, 10mph speed limit and convoy system on A90 for resurfacing works

by Jamie Hall
12/07/2019, 5:43 pm
The A90 between Ellon and Peterhead
Road restrictions will be in place on a major north-east route to allow works to be carried out.

Surfacing improvements on the A90 in Peterhead will take place from Wednesday for two nights.

Temporary traffic lights, a 10mph speed limit and a convoy system will be in place while the work is completed in order to ensure the safety of workers.

The project is being carried by BEAR and will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am on both nights.

It is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Friday July 19.

