Temporary traffic lights, 10mph speed limit and convoy system on A90 for resurfacing works

Road restrictions will be in place on a major north-east route to allow works to be carried out.

Surfacing improvements on the A90 in Peterhead will take place from Wednesday for two nights.

Temporary traffic lights, a 10mph speed limit and a convoy system will be in place while the work is completed in order to ensure the safety of workers.

Surfacing improvements on the #A90 in #Peterhead starts on Weds 17 July for 2 nights. The project will take place between 7.30pm & 6.30am each night with works expected to be completed by 6.30am Fri 19 July. Temp traffic lights & a 10mph convoy system will be in place for safety. pic.twitter.com/N3sW35vhQN — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) July 12, 2019

The project is being carried by BEAR and will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am on both nights.

It is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Friday July 19.

