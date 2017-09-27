Temporary restrictions at Aberdeenshire recycling centres

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A recycling facility is to be closed temporarily for work to take place on an access road.

Portsoy Station Yard will close for a week from Sunday until the following Saturday.

The recycling centre will be closed while resurfacing is carried out on Roseacre Street.

Restrictions will also be in place at the Turriff recycling point from next Monday until Wednesday.

A traffic management system will be in place and vehicles with trailers not able to access the site.

Glass, mixed dry recycling and electricals will not be accepted during this time. Residents are asked to take items to other depots including Macduff and Ellon.