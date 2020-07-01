Temporary pavement extensions to be installed in Aberdeen city centre

Pavement extensions are will be installed in Aberdeen city centre in the coming days to help to make the temporary pedestrian areas more welcoming.

The temporary wooden structures will be made up of a small deck area with a bench, and a second version of a simple deck with no fixed features to allow for flexibility.

They will be placed on the road and butted up to the kerb to create a bigger walking area.

The pavement extensions are 2.4m by 2.4m and are designed so two can fit into a standard-sized parking space.

They are made of redwood and 32 will be place in the city centre and an additional 32 going in other places around the city.

The council is collaborating with local arts organisations with the aim of the getting designs painted onto some of the temporary walkways.

The pavement extensions can also be used to offer queuing space and grouped together may be able to accommodate a few bistro tables and chairs for businesses offering outdoor seating as part of their phased reopening.

This concept was created in San Francisco and help provide public space for people to relax and enjoy the atmosphere of the city where existing space is not large enough to accommodate street activities.

The works are being carried out by Aberdeen City Council using the ringfenced £1.76million grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund which is being administered by Sustrans,

The project of wider measures to make the city more suitable for social distancing alongside temporary pedestrianisation, pavement widening, bike lanes, and one-way walking.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It’s fantastic the pavement extensions are due to be installed so soon and I’m sure they will be welcomed by both people returning to shop and eat in the city centre, and by the businesses.

“As well as providing a space to sit down, the plants will provide a splash of colour alongside other planters filled with beautiful flowers which have been moved into the area.

“We look forward to the pavement extensions arriving and we hope they help to attract residents back into the city centre as part of the wider efforts to keep people safe and aid the city’s economic recovery from the coronavirus lockdown.”

The works being carried out around Aberdeen will help protect public health by reducing Covid-19 transmission in the city which will in turn reduce the number of cases NHS Grampian’s contact tracing team have to cope with, making their intervention easier and more effective.

The city centre, and Union Street in particular, faces challenges because pavements are not wide enough to accommodate the current two-metre level of physical distancing.

Aberdeen City Council will continue to review, monitor, and evaluate the interventions while discussions are held with stakeholders, and when the measures are in place.

The continual reviewing may mean changes to the interventions, and it is also a requirement of the fund, which is being administered by sustainable transport body Sustrans Scotland.

The length of time the temporary measures will be in place will be determined by NHS and Government guidance for physical distancing.