Temporary lines painted on Aberdeen road after car crashes into house

Temporary lines have been painted on an Aberdeen road after concerns were raised over safety.

Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, called on Aberdeen City Council to assess the busy junction at Charleston Road North after residents became concerned about the lack of road markings there.

It comes after a car crashed into a house following a two-vehicle collision on the road, in Cove, last month.

Now developer Stewart Milne Homes has installed temporary lines on the road.

Neil Thomson, regional director at Stewart Milne Homes North Scotland, said: “The safety of our residents and their visitors is of the upmost importance to us. Since being made aware of the problem at Charleston Road, we have been working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

“We have now installed temporary lines at the junction, which have been approved by Aberdeen City Council and will aid the situation until the permanent lines are installed at a later date.”

Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, said: “Like everyone living local to the area I was extremely worried to hear that there had been an incident at the junction and I was glad to learn that there had been no serious injuries.

“Those who live in the direct vicinity of the junction have told me that it is a real problem and it’s fairly clear for all to see that improvements could be made.

“I’ve asked the council to immediately assess the situation to ensure that all motorists are aware of the fact that this is a busy junction.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said the local authority plans to install permanent lines, which was delayed by Covid-19.

She added: “This is not an adopted road. In order for it to become an adopted road, it must be brought up to standard in accordance with the Scottish Government’s policy document ‘Designing Streets’.

“Before lockdown, an Aberdeen City Council roads engineer arranged with the developer Stewart Milne Homes to have remedial works done to ensure the road meets these standards.

“It is understood that Stewart Milne Homes has implemented temporary lines which will be checked by a council inspector.

“We intend to fit permanent lines as part of the remedial works which have been delayed by the lockdown.

“Once these works have been successfully completed, the road will then enter a 12-month maintenance period before it is adopted by Aberdeen City Council.”