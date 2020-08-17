Show Links
Temporary lights to be installed on Aberdeen road for fibre works

by Jamie Hall
17/08/2020, 4:23 pm
The signals will be in place on Springfield Road
Temporary traffic signals will be in place on a city street to allow broadband works to take place.

Aberdeen City Council has announced the lights will be in place on Springfield Road, just north of its junction with Craigiebuckler Avenue, on Thursday and Friday for works ongoing as part of the CityFibre programme.

Work will take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm on both days.