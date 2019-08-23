Temporary lights planned while diseased trees near north-east road are cut down

A north-east estate has been forced to fell several trees after they became infected.

Staff at Dunecht Estates cut down trees beside the A944 near Loch of Skene after they contracted bleeding canker disease.

Now the problem has re-emerged in Dunecht village, with work to fell the horse chestnut trees due to begin next month.

The estates said in a statement: “Many of the trees have structural issues which are making them unsafe.

“Felling work will begin in September, under a licence by Scottish Forestry. There will be some temporary traffic lights in place due to their proximity to the road.

“We are planning to replace the felled trees with whitebeam, a native British tree with lovely white flowers, so that the next generation can enjoy them.”

Estate staff will be available to explain works to the public in Dunecht Village Hall on Wednesday from 5-6.30pm.