Temporary lights planned during works at new Aberdeen community

Motorists are being urged to be aware of traffic measures which have been put in place to allow further work to be carried out in a new Aberdeen community.

Temporary traffic lights are to be in use for 12 days later this month to enable further construction work at a new housing development in the west of Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The temporary measures will be on North Countesswells Road from August 19 for nearly two weeks to ensure the safety of workers and members of the public.

The lights will be in place until August 31 and will be in operation from 9am until 3.30pm each day within the 12-day period.

These will allow further construction works to be carried out on the new housing development, which lies east of the junction with the Cults-Kingshill Road between Blacktop and the A944 Skene Road.