Temporary lights in place on busy Aberdeen road

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on a busy North-east road to allow for construction work.

Aberdeen City Council has said the traffic signals have been put in place to allow work on a housing development to continue in Bridge of Don.

Motorists should be aware that the temporary traffic measure will be located at the south of Whitestripes Road’s junction with Whitestripes Avenue in the suburb.

The lights are to be in operation from 9.30am until 3.30pm during a six-day period.

And the temporary traffic management will be running until Sunday.