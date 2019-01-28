Temporary lights in place on Aberdeen road for work on burst water main

A burst water main in Aberdeen has been fixed by a water authority, however temporary lights remain in place.

Scottish Water said they were alerted to a burst water main on Riverside Drive by residents.

Engineers were able to fix the problem quickly.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place, after the road had to be torn up to allow for the problem to be fixed.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “We received reports of a burst on Riverside Drive, Aberdeen on Sunday January 27.

“After initial site investigation, the burst was quickly repaired on the same day.

“Reinstatement of the small section of road impacted will take place in the coming days.

“We would like to thank local residents who promptly reported the issue to us and apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused.”