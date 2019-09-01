Temporary home for north-east library during revamp

A north-east library will have a temporary home while its new base is being constructed.

Mintlaw Library on Newlands Road closed yesterday before its demolition, with services moved to the town’s Discovery Centre.

It will be used as construction for the new library is carried out at the MACBI (Mintlaw and Central Buchan Initiative) Centre, which is set to open by August next year.

Services will be in use from Tuesday and, as part of a pilot project, users will be able to request books to be delivered to their home.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chairman of the Live Life Aberdeenshire Sport and Culture sub-committee, David Cook, said: “While the building is being developed we have made every effort to ensure our customers are not too inconvenienced.

“I am delighted this gives us the opportunity to look at new and innovative ways of bringing books and learning to our communities.”