Temporary flood barriers erected in north-east town following Storm Alex alert

Protection barriers are being erected in a north-east town ahead of a flood warning for the region.

Aberdeenshire Council is erecting the barriers on Saturday morning for Stonehaven, with the Stonehaven Flood Scheme contractor also activating its flood response plan.

It follows as an amber warning for rain and a flood alert is to be in place across the north-east.

Stonehaven has historically suffered from flooding which has affected local residences and businesses within the lower reach of the River Carron.

Major flooding events have occurred in Stonehaven over many years, most recently in 1988, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2012 which have caused the evacuation of nearby residents.

Heavy rain also hit the town recently in August, which saw homes and businesses affected by flash flooding which hit the north-east in the early hours of the morning on August 12.

A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with heavy rain forecast to affect the area on Saturday and into Sunday.

A statement from SEPA said: “This is likely to cause significant flooding impacts from rivers and surface water.

“Potential impacts include flooding affecting communities, damage to buildings, danger to life, and serious travel disruption. Remain vigilant, and remember it is your responsibility to take actions that help protect yourself and your property.”

There is also an amber warning for rain in place between 6pm on Saturday, and 6am on Sunday.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “Aberdeenshire Council has an obligation to maintain roads and undertake certain emergency responses in the event of flooding but this does not extend to private property.

“When flooding is forecast, residents and businesses should take steps to protect their own property from flooding.”