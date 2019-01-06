Temporary driving ban on Aberdeen street for BT works

Council chiefs have imposed a temporary driving ban on an Aberdeen street while work is carried out.

The restriction will be in place on Golf Road, Bieldside, between its junctions with North Deeside Road and Marchbank Road.

The public will still have access to properties.

An alternative route is available via Bieldside Station Road and Marchbank Road.

The traffic restriction will be in place as of January 14 2019 at 7.30am until January 17 at 6pm.

Aberdeen City Council said the measures are necessary to protect the public’s safety during works being carried out by BT Openreach.

Any queries regarding the restriction can be directed to tool and equipment hire company A-Plant on 03700 500 792.