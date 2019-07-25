Temperatures in north-east set to soar again as heatwave continues

Today is expected to be one of the hottest days of the year so far with temperatures set to hit 27C.

According to the Met Office, records are at threat of being broken across the country.

In the north-east, temperatures could hit 27C again.

It follows after Fyvie Castle was the second hottest place in Scotland on Tuesday, with the mercury hitting 27.3C.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Any low cloud across eastern Aberdeenshire will mostly burn off this morning, although perhaps lingering along the beaches for a time. Otherwise a dry, sunny and very warm day to come.

“Southeasterly breeze keeping the east coast a little cooler. Maximum temperature 27C.

The spokesperson added: “[The forecast is] dry, bright and very warm for most of Friday before thickening cloud brings the chance of some rain to the west later. Maximum temperature 27C.”

A new weather warning for the north-east was also issued.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Southern parts of the region, including Laurencekirk and Montrose, are covered by the latest thunderstorm warning.

The continuing hot weather is set to spark another set of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and into Friday morning.

The yellow warning itself will be in force from 3pm tomorrow until 4am on Friday

In other parts of the UK, the Met Office has warned that the thermometer could even get as high at 39C.

A statement by the weather forecaster, which covers the whole of the UK, said: “An exceptionally hot day with records at threat of being broken.

“Hot sunshine will allow temperatures to rapidly rise today with the potential of reaching 39C which will beat the previous July record of 36.7C and potential the all time record of 38.5C.

“Western areas will be a bit cooler with sunny spells and some cloud.

“Showers an thunderstorms will then break out from the south and push across central and eastern areas overnight.”