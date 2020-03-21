Coronavirus: Telephone support set up for north-east cancer sufferers

A north-east charity has set up a telephone service to provide support to those with cancer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clan Cancer Support, which has temporarily closed its centres across the north-east to protect vulnerable clients, is providing telephone-based support for anyone affected by cancer and their family and friends.

Telephones are manned in Aberdeen, Banchory, Crimond, Elgin, Inverurie, Kirkwall and Lerwick, with support teams able to provide emotional support and professional counselling services over the phone.

Clan’s head of services, Iona Mitchell, said: “We recognise the importance of maintaining our vital support services in the community during what is a very difficult time for all.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will be working hard to ensure that support is available to both existing and new clients.

“The need for cancer support does not go away despite the pandemic, and in fact anyone affected by cancer may have an increased need for the support, reassurance and connection that our expert team will continue to provide throughout this period of uncertainty and change.”

The telephone support numbers are: Aberdeen 01224 647 000, Moray 01343 544 132, Deeside 07720 737 497, Inverurie 01467 624 687 and North Aberdeenshire 01779 487 176.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.