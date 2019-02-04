Telephone fault affecting Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and GP surgeries

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is unable to receive direct phone calls due to a fault.

NHS Grampian announced to patients via social media that the Foresterhill site and some GP practices had been affected by the issue.

In a statement on Twitter a spokesperson said: “At present no direct dial in calls can be received on the Forsterhill site and some Aberdeen based GP practices.

“It’s also reducing our capacity to make external calls.

“The fault has been report to BT.

“Calls to the NHS Grampian switchboard on 0345 456 6000 are not affected.”