News / Local

Teen's terrifying axe attack on Aberdeenshire Council social workers

By Danny McKay
27/09/2021, 11:45 am
Updated: 27/09/2021, 1:04 pm

Leone Rennie.

A teenager brandished an axe at two female social workers in a terrifying attack as they tried to visit his friend.

The local authority workers had called at Leone Rennie's address on Duke Street, Fraserburgh, to visit his friend, when Rennie appeared holding an axe above his head with both hands.

The 19-year-old brandished the weapon at the petrified women, as his friend tried to push him back inside the flat.