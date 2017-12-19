Teens left ‘speechless’ over massive mural in heart of Aberdeen honouring their work

Two teenagers have spoken about their delight at being picked to feature in an Aberdeen mural.

Kiloh MacIntosh, 17, and Rachael McCarthy, 19, both of Northfield, have been honoured for their dedication to a community project with a 25-metre mural spray-painted on St Magnus House in Guild Street.

The pair volunteer their time to Positive Destination Northfield – an employability initiative aimed at people living within Northfield – backed by charity Streetsport.

Kiloh said: “It’s mental. I came up three different times to look at it and the progress.

“And to see it now, I’m just speechless – sometimes I still ask myself ‘Why me?’.”

Kiloh said he first got involved with the programme after his gran recommended he take part.

The apprentice tradesman volunteers his time at least three sessions a week to Northfield and Torry’s Streetsport programme.

The scheme recently won the TSB Community Partnership Award at the Daily Mirror’s Pride of Sport awards during a ceremony in London last month.

Rachael visited the work while it was being painted and had the chance to speak to the artist, who is staying anonymous. She said: “He was very friendly and he was stuck in the snow working hard at the painting.

“It’s been an amazing experience working with Streetsport. I’ve always loved sport and working with children, so Streetsport has been a great experience.

“My mum has been really proud and telling all of her friends. My friends have also been very supportive of it.”

Mark Williams, chief operating officer for Streetsport, said: “It is a very surreal experience to see it up close. It’s also a great recognition for Kiloh and Rachael and the hard work they’ve done. It features two of our volunteers who have progressed through the Streetsport programme.

“They’re going to be reflected exactly as they are, local heroes giving back in their city as well as helping the profile of the Streetsport charity.”

The mural is recommended to remain in place for four months.