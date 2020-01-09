Teens charged after cars and van stolen from north-east property

Three people have been charged after a north-east property was broken into and two cars and one van stolen.

The vehicles were taken from the PCH Garage in Railway Terrace in Buckie yesterday.

A theft from a car also took place in North Pringle Street.

A boys, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged in connection with the incident. Both will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.

A third person, a 19-year-old woman, has been charged and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “I am sure the Buckie community will be concerned by these crimes, however, arrests have been made and all three vehicles have been recovered.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation and continued support.”