Teens can switch off from pressure at north-east park

Teenagers are being given the chance to relax and switch off from social media before they go back to school.

Haddo Country Park is running sessions in the grounds of the historic estate to give youngsters the chance to put their electronic devices away and calm any anxieties before they return to the routine of school life.

The idea behind it is to put a spotlight on teen mental health, and help teach young people coping mechanisms.

Suzanna Atkinson, visitor services officer at Haddo Country Park, said the idea for the sessions, which will take place the week before the new school term starts, had been well-received.

She said: “I remember going through a really hard time as a teenager, and that was back when we didn’t have the same pressures from 24-hour media saturation and images of perfection everywhere we looked.

“There’s no ‘down-time’ for teens, their worlds have become huge in terms of stimulation, but often tiny in real-world experience – it’s no wonder they struggle to develop the coping mechanisms needed to deal with everyday life.”

The sessions will take place outdoors, and will involve teaching youngsters how to deal with stress and social media.

It is not the first time the park has hosted events aimed to improve mental health.

A variety of activities, including talks, walks and workshops, were put on by the group in May, including some by mental health charities.

Suzanna added: “We at Haddo Country Park have teamed up with two amazing practitioners to offer outdoor services designed to calm the mind and give younger people permission to switch off from electronics, expectations, judgement from others and of self, and just be.

“The first session will run the week before the schools go back, so anyone who may be worried about returning to school, or simply wants to learn some coping mechanisms in a calm and beautiful setting, can come along and feel welcome in a zero-expectation environment.”

For more information on the mental health workshops, or to inquire about booking a session, contact Suzanna on vsohaddo@gmail.com