Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old charged in connection with alleged thefts

Three young teenagers have been charged following a string of thefts in the North-east.

Two boys aged 13, and one 14-year-old have been charged with 11 thefts in the Mintlaw area.

Officers received reports of suspicious activity at various locations in the area, including Aden Country Park, two local businesses, a farm and a school.

The youths were charged during dedicated inquiries at the weekend.

A report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit (YJMU) given the age of those involved.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon, who led the investigation, said: “Thank you to those who assisted with our inquiries.”

He added: “Tackling opportunistic crimes is a priority for local officers across North East Division and please be rest assured that we invest a great deal of time and effort into bringing those responsible to justice should the worst happen.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns about crime affecting their area to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”