Teenagers admit throwing snake around on Aberdeen street

Two Aberdeen teenagers have admitted tormenting a snake which later died of its injuries.

Owner Robert Norman went to his home in Marischal Court in the city centre and discovered his pet Esmerelda was missing.

And footage later circulated on social media of it being thrown around.

The video showed the teenagers throwing the animal across a road and the animal lying on a pavement afterwards.

The snake was eventually handed over to the police after being found at Aberdeen beach.

Esmerelda was taken to the Scottish SPCA Drumoak Rescue and Rehoming Centre but despite the best efforts of staff involved died a short time later.

Today at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Frankie Kane and Yasmin Walker, known as Doherty, confessed to their roles in tormenting the snake.

Walker, 19, admitted causing the animal unnecessary suffering and throwing it on July 4 last year.

Doherty, 18, confessed to the same but also spinning the snake around and causing it to suffer injury.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on the pair in order to obtain reports.

Kane, of Printfield Walk, and Doherty, of Marischal Court, will return to court next month.