Teenager robbed girl of iPad, laptop and mobile phone

A teenager who robbed a girl of her mobile phone and other electronics is to be sentenced next month.
A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due in court on over the matter but did not appear.
She previously pled guilty to robbing a 15-year-old girl of an iPad, laptop and mobile phone at an Aberdeen flat.
Defence agent Stuart Murray could not provide an explanation for the 16-year-old failing to appear, but Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until January for her to be personally present.