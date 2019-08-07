Teenager in court accused of break-ins in north-east town

A teenage boy has appeared in court accused of a string of charges.

It follows incidents in the Farepark Garden, Arnhall Drive and Straik Place areas of Westhill on last Thursday and Friday.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

He is accused of two charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and two charges of theft by housebreaking.

The teenager is further accused of racially-aggravated harassment and assaulting or impeding police.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued and the teenager is scheduled to appear in court again within the next eight days.

Detective sergeant John Lumsden said: “I would like to thank all those who took the time to get in touch with information – your help has been much appreciated.”