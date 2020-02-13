Teenager due in court on attempted murder charge after incident in north-east town

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after three men were injured in a north-east town.

Police were called to an address on Gladstone Road, Peterhead, at 11.40pm on Saturday after receiving reports of an incident.

Three men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the North East Division’s CID, described it as an isolated incident.

He thanked members of the public for providing assistance to the police. He also urged anyone with information about the alleged incident who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

Det Insp Macdougall said: “This was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the Peterhead community.

“These types of incidents are rare and will not be tolerated.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the crime and I thank the public for the assistance already provided and ask that if anyone else has any information to contact the police.”

The 19-year-old is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Late on Saturday night and throughout Sunday, witnesses said they could see forensics officers in the Gladstone Road area as investigations were carried out.

Several police cars could be seen at the scene on Sunday.

Police also carried out door-to-door inquiries and asked neighbours with information to get in touch.