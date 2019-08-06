Teenager due in court after break-ins in north-east town

A teenager has been charged in connection with two break-ins in a north-east town.

Jewellery and a three figure sum of cash were allegedly taken from a property on Westhill’s Arnhall Drive on Thursday.

There was another incident on the town’s Straik Place on Friday afternoon.

Police have now confirmed a 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with the matter.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The incidents sparked an appeal for information last week with officers in Westhill issuing a description of the person they wanted to trace.

They also asked for anyone in the area at the time to come forward.

Detective sergeant John Lumsden thanked the people who helped the police with their investigation.

He said: “I would like to thank all those who took the time to get in touch with information – your help has been much appreciated.”