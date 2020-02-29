Teenager dies after being hit by car on north-east road

A teenager has died after being hit by a car on a north-east road.

A Volkswagen Tiguan was travelling westbound on the A96 when it struck a 19-year-old male pedestrian near Brodie at 3.30am this morning.

Emergency services attended, however the teenager died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman, was not physically injured.

The A96 remains closed to traffic in both directions and diversions are in place.

Police are now appealling for witnesses.

Sergeant Craig McNeill at Inverurie said: “I would like to speak to anyone who had seen the teenager walking on the A96 anytime between midnight and 3.30am when the incident occurred.

“I am especially keen to speak to the driver of a car that was travelling eastwards on the A96 and had passed Brodie just prior to 3.30 am, before the crash. I urge this driver to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information or anyone who has dash cam footage of the man walking on the A96 should contact police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 632 of 29 February 2020.

